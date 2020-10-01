 

Safe-T Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

HERZLIYA, Israel , Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, today announced an interview with Shachar Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, October 4, at 6 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Daniel discusses the Company’s secure remote access technology and plans for growth.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/BG31KgUb1Js

The interview will also air in the US on the Action Channel on Sunday, October 4, at 11 a.m. ET and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Safe-T's cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization's access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the "validate first, access later" philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T's wide range of access solutions reduce organizations' attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

Safe-T's SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its outlook for the future, the expanding of potential customers and maximization of sales potential of its solution, the increasing interest in its innovative solutions, the positive results and growth over time, the impact of COVID-19, closely monitoring the Company's business in order to respond quickly to fluctuations in demand and the ability to continue growing organically as well as executing its M&A strategy. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Safe-T's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS:
 Michal Efraty
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com


