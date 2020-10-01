 

SP Plus Corporation Commences Parking Operations with Touchless Technologies & Plan to Install New Equipment at Laredo International Airport

CHICAGO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its selection to provide parking management and operations at Laredo International Airport (LRD) in Laredo, Texas.

The Airport Division at SP+ took over the airport’s in-house parking operations on October 1, 2020, for LRD’s Hourly/Daily and Economy lots.

“We selected SP+ to bring new technology and a high level of service and convenience to our travelers and visitors on many levels,” commented Jeffrey Miller, Airport Director for LRD.

Plans to introduce new parking access and revenue control equipment are underway. The new equipment is scheduled for mid-October installation and will be fully-automated with both cash and credit card options, offering parkers a touchless access and payment experience. To further the touchless experience, intercoms are planned for each entrance, exit and payment kiosk to assist customers through a 24-hour remote management system connected to SP+’s command center, which employs customer service specialists.

“Adding state-of-the-art touchless technologies gives LRD parking customers a more efficient and safe way to start and end their trip,” added Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports at SP+. “We’re thrilled to work with the Airport team to enhance the parking experience at LRD.”

SP+ brings new services to benefit LRD parking customers, including vehicle and location assistance and the courtesy of on-demand rides between the Economy Lot and the Terminal. As part of the plan, SP+ is also designing a new online Parking Guide to assist LRD passengers to be launched on the Airport’s website by the end of October.

“We’re excited for our passengers to be able to access a variety of features when they visit flylaredotexas.com,” added Elsy Borgstedte, Airport Assistant Director.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.   

CONTACT:         Jill Nagel
  Senior Communications Manager
  jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102




