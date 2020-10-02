Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 September to 1 October 2020
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 September to 1 October 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)
Weighted average
price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
25/09/2020
FR0013230612
37,871
19.6053
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
28/09/2020
FR0013230612
4,976
20.4378
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
29/09/2020
FR0013230612
5,588
21.5158
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
30/09/2020
FR0013230612
12,553
21.5679
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
01/10/2020
FR0013230612
46,228
21.6521
XPAR
TOTAL
107,216
20.8558
