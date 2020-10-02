 

Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 25 September to 1 October 2020

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 25 September to 1 October 2020

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/09/2020

FR0013230612

37,871

19.6053

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

28/09/2020

FR0013230612

4,976

20.4378

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

29/09/2020

FR0013230612

5,588

21.5158

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

30/09/2020

FR0013230612

12,553

21.5679

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/10/2020

FR0013230612

46,228

21.6521

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

107,216

20.8558

 

 

