 

Rockwell Automation Acquires Cybersecurity Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 13:02  |  47   |   |   

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation today announced that it has acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona, Spain. Oylo is dedicated to providing a broad range of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity services and solutions including assessments, turnkey implementations, managed services and incident response.

“As connected smart devices are introduced into the plant floor, having a comprehensive cyber security strategy that spans across industrial operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) is more critical now than ever before. We are dedicated to the success of our customers in their Connected Enterprise journey, and the deep domain expertise that Oylo brings to Rockwell Automation will further accelerate our ability to provide this expertise globally,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president, Lifecycle Services at Rockwell Automation.

The acquisition of Oylo demonstrates Rockwell Automation’s commitment to providing best-in-class cybersecurity services and solutions. Oylo’s OT cybersecurity expertise complements the IT cybersecurity expertise gained through the recent acquisition of Avnet Data Security. The addition of Oylo further accelerates our global delivery capability in this rapidly developing market and expands the offering of cybersecurity services available to the industrial market.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our loyal customers and partners while expanding our services to organizations around the globe,” said Eduardo Di Monte, founder and CEO of Oylo.

Oylo will be reported as part of the Lifecycle Services operating segment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About Oylo

Oylo is an OT cybersecurity service company completely focused on protecting critical processes and automated Industrial Control Systems (ICS). Oylo was founded in 2017 and is based in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, visit www.trustoylo.com.

Rockwell Automation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:02 Uhr
Rockwell Automation übernimmt Cybersecurity-Unternehmen
01.10.20
Rockwell Automation Announces Winners of Virtual 24toCode Hackathon With Cisco
29.09.20
Rockwell Automation Recognized for Culture of Supporting Women by The Society of Women Engineers
24.09.20
Rockwell Automation Elects Isaac Woods Executive Officer and Treasurer
22.09.20
Rockwell Automation Applies to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer in Canada
09.09.20
Rockwell Automation to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference