 

Zogenix Presents New Data at the World Muscle Society Conference 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, and its subsidiary Modis Therapeutics, shared new data and information about MT1621, the company’s investigational therapy for Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), at this week’s International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS 2020). TK2d is an inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome that primarily affects infants and children and is often fatal.

“These new analyses highlight the unmet need in TK2 deficiency and underscore the important progress we are making in our MT1621 development program,” said Joanne Quan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Modis Therapeutics. “We are excited to be collaborating with researchers and clinicians internationally to understand and develop a treatment for this devastating disease.”

The company’s WMS 2020 posters, now available on the Zogenix Newsroom, include:

  1. MOA: MT1621 for Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) Mechanism of Action is via Mitochondrial DNA Incorporation
    (Seves, Kenny, Blazquez Bermejo et al)
  2. Modis Untreated Dataset: Analysis of Morbidity and Mortality in Untreated Patients with Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency
    (Domínguez-González, Garone, D’Souza et al)

  3. Collaborative Model for Diagnosis and Treatment of Very Rare Diseases: Experience in Spain with Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency
    (Paradas, Domínguez-González, Madruga-Garrido et al)

  4. Study 104 Protocol: Design of a Prospective Clinical Study for the Treatment of Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency (TK2d)
    (Hirano; Ali, Dominguez-Gonzalez, et al)

About TK2 Deficiency

Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) is a genetic disorder that primarily affects infants and young children and results in mitochondrial dysfunction, leading to inadequate energy production in cells. The disease presents as progressive and severe muscle weakness that profoundly impairs movement, breathing, eating, and other normal functions, and is often fatal. There are currently no approved therapies for this disease. To learn more, please visit www.tk2d.com.

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) oral solution, C-IV has been approved by the U.S. FDA, is under review in Europe, and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe childhood onset epilepsy. FINTEPLA is also in development for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, another rare childhood-onset epilepsy.

Seite 1 von 3
Zogenix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Zogenix, Inc. Prices $200.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
22.09.20
Zogenix, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
22.09.20
CORRECTING and REPLACING - Zogenix Appoints Three Industry Leaders to Its Board of Directors
21.09.20
Zogenix Appoints Three Industry Leaders to Its Board of Directors
10.09.20
Zogenix Announces Positive Top-Line Results from its Third Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial (Study 3) of FINTEPLA in Dravet Syndrome