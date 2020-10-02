Zogenix Presents New Data at the World Muscle Society Conference 2020

“These new analyses highlight the unmet need in TK2 deficiency and underscore the important progress we are making in our MT1621 development program,” said Joanne Quan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for Modis Therapeutics. “We are excited to be collaborating with researchers and clinicians internationally to understand and develop a treatment for this devastating disease.”

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, and its subsidiary Modis Therapeutics, shared new data and information about MT1621, the company’s investigational therapy for Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d), at this week’s International Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS 2020). TK2d is an inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome that primarily affects infants and children and is often fatal.

The company’s WMS 2020 posters, now available on the Zogenix Newsroom, include:

MOA: MT1621 for Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) Mechanism of Action is via Mitochondrial DNA Incorporation

Modis Untreated Dataset: Analysis of Morbidity and Mortality in Untreated Patients with Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency

Collaborative Model for Diagnosis and Treatment of Very Rare Diseases: Experience in Spain with Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency

Study 104 Protocol: Design of a Prospective Clinical Study for the Treatment of Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency (TK2d)

About TK2 Deficiency

Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d) is a genetic disorder that primarily affects infants and young children and results in mitochondrial dysfunction, leading to inadequate energy production in cells. The disease presents as progressive and severe muscle weakness that profoundly impairs movement, breathing, eating, and other normal functions, and is often fatal. There are currently no approved therapies for this disease. To learn more, please visit www.tk2d.com.

