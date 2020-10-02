 

Ameriprise Financial Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary as an Independent, Publicly Traded Company Committed to Helping Clients Achieve Their Financial Goals

October 3 marks the 15-year anniversary of Ameriprise Financial’s (NYSE: AMP) spinoff from American Express. The company’s roots trace back more than 125 years, when it was founded in Minneapolis as Investors Syndicate in 1894 with a vision to help everyday Americans achieve their financial goals. That legacy continued as the firm operated under the brands Investors Diversified Services (IDS) and, later, American Express Financial Advisors. In 2005, under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Jim Cracchiolo, the firm successfully completed one of the largest spin-offs in U.S. history, debuting the new public company, Ameriprise Financial.

Since then, Ameriprise has grown to become a leading wealth manager and asset manager with a steadfast commitment to putting clients first. Ameriprise and its affiliated firms – Columbia Threadneedle Investments and RiverSource Life Insurance Company – have helped millions of people, institutions and small businesses achieve their long-term financial goals.

At a time of heightened uncertainty, the company and its more than 20,000 financial advisors and employees in 19 countries provide personal advice, tailored solutions and knowledgeable perspective to help clients make informed financial decisions that enable them to live the lives they’ve envisioned.

Today, Ameriprise manages and administers close to $1 trillion in assets1 and ranks no. 245 on the Fortune 500 list. The company recently reported that 96 percent of Ameriprise clients surveyed said they are “highly satisfied,” and the company provides the advice that addresses their needs. Ninety-two percent said they were “likely to recommend the Ameriprise advice experience to friends and family.”2 The company has also long distinguished itself for its capital strength and since the spin-off is among the top performing financial services companies for total shareholder return3.

“When we forged our new identity as Ameriprise Financial in 2005, we knew we had what it would take to succeed in our mission to help people feel confident about their financial futures – and we’ve proudly done so,” said Cracchiolo. “Our employees and advisors are talented and dedicated, and together we’ve cultivated a culture that is truly client first. We look forward to writing the next chapter of this incredible journey.”

For more information, visit the Our History page on ameriprise.com, contact an advisor in your community to learn more about their practice, or review the company’s 2020 Responsible Business Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

1 Ameriprise assets under management and administration were $947 billion as of June 30, 2020.

2 Ameriprise Financial Goal-Based Advice Survey. Results from July 2018 through June 2020, reflecting 3,551 client responses. The percentages cited reflect those who agree or strongly agree with each statement (on a 5-point scale). Clients may complete a survey via the secure site after their goals are published online.2

3Ameriprise ranks 4th in the S&P 500 Financials Index for total shareholder return – Sept. 30, 2005 to Sept. 30, 2020. Source: Bloomberg

Ameriprise Financial is ranked No. 245 on the FORTUNE 500

Source & disclosure: FORTUNE Magazine, May 2020

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2020 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

