 

TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds GoHealth, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – GOCO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 23:12  |  36   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”) of the important November 20, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GoHealth investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GoHealth class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1939.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, the registration statement was negligently prepared and failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1939.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

GoHealth Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Renal Associates Enters Into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Nautic Partners
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Uber Freight Raises $500 Million in Funding From Greenbriar Equity Group to Transform Logistics
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
INVESTOR ALERT: Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nikola Corporation and ...
Xencor Presents Initial Data From the Phase 1 Study of Tidutamab in Neuroendocrine Tumors at ...
Intel Wins US Government Advanced Packaging Project
Teva Launches First Generic Versions of HIV-1 Treatments TRUVADA (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir ...
PharmaCyte Biotech’s Investigational New Drug Application Placed on Hold by the U.S. FDA
Ross Stores Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
GOCO Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies GoHealth, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
30.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)
28.09.20
DEADLINE REMINDER: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)
24.09.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) Investors
24.09.20
GOCO INVESTOR DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth Inc.
24.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc.
23.09.20
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.09.20
GOCO INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against GoHealth Inc.
22.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) on Behalf of Investors
22.09.20
Robbins LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of GoHealth, Inc. (GOCO) on Behalf of Shareholders