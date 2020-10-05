 

Nilfisk reinstates financial outlook for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 09:10  |  58   |   |   

Company announcement
October 5, 2020
Announcement No. 11/2020

On March 19, 2020, our financial outlook for 2020 was suspended due to global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced in connection with the interim report for Q2 on August 20, 2020, the development of the pandemic had a significant impact on demand in Q2. We did, however, see improvement in demand month over month during Q2. During Q3, we have seen further recovery in demand compared to Q2, although not to the same levels as seen in Q3 2019. Based on preliminary numbers, organic growth for the total business for Q3 2020 is -7.9% and the preliminary EBITDA margin before special items is approximately 11%. In Q3 2019, the EBITDA margin before special items was 10.2%.

While uncertainty remains high, and consequently the guidance is subject to higher uncertainty than usual, we are re-instating a full-year outlook as follows:

For the full year 2020, we now expect organic growth for the total business of -12% to -14%, and we expect an EBITDA margin before special items of 10.5% to 11.5%.

We base this outlook on the following assumptions:

  • The pandemic will not materially escalate causing significant renewed lock-down restrictions in line with levels seen in Q2 in key markets such as US, Germany, France, Italy and UK
  • No material deterioration of current demand levels due to significant worsening of macroeconomic conditions
  • No material disruptions to our supply chain or manufacturing facilities 

Modelling assumptions:

  • The consumer business’ exit from the Pacific region will affect reported growth for the total business by approximately -1%
  • Foreign exchange will affect reported growth for the total business by approximately -1% (based on latest FX rates)
  • Special items are expected to be in the range of 15 to 20 mEUR
  • The CAPEX ratio is expected to be 3% to 4% of full-year revenue             

             
Contact

Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

 

Attachment


Nilfisk Holding Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Nilfisk responds to increasing demand for autonomous cleaning, launching the market’s largest autonomous ride-on and introducing an advanced UV-C light solution