Nilfisk reinstates financial outlook for 2020

Company announcement

October 5, 2020

Announcement No. 11/2020

On March 19, 2020, our financial outlook for 2020 was suspended due to global uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As announced in connection with the interim report for Q2 on August 20, 2020, the development of the pandemic had a significant impact on demand in Q2. We did, however, see improvement in demand month over month during Q2. During Q3, we have seen further recovery in demand compared to Q2, although not to the same levels as seen in Q3 2019. Based on preliminary numbers, organic growth for the total business for Q3 2020 is -7.9% and the preliminary EBITDA margin before special items is approximately 11%. In Q3 2019, the EBITDA margin before special items was 10.2%.