BioSyent Announces Introduction of New FeraMAX Pd

BioSyent Pharma has a deep expertise and experience in the iron deficiency anemia therapy and prevention market, and in collaboration with its manufacturing partner, has developed a new proprietary formulation that will serve the needs of patients that suffer from low blood iron levels.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce the introduction of FeraMAX Pd, a new oral iron supplement formulation, by its subsidiary BioSyent Pharma Inc. FeraMAX Pd is a patented delivery system for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia and will be the foundation of future product developments.

“We are excited about this new patented FeraMAX Pd formulation which forms the platform for future product innovation,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent Inc. “This introduction furthers BioSyent’s commitment to iron deficiency management and enables us to better meet the needs of healthcare professionals and patients through continued investment in the brand. Later this year we’ll be sharing news of the first product to use this new iron delivery system.”

FeraMAX Pd is made with a homogeneous polysaccharide, Polydextrose, linked to ferric (Fe3+) elemental iron to form the proprietary iron complex, Polydextrose Iron Complex (“PDIC”). This formulation differs from the current FeraMAX formulation which uses a heterogeneous mixture of polysaccharides in the iron complex forming a Polysaccharide Iron Complex (“PIC”). The change in formulation of FeraMAX provides a more uniform molecular structure.

FeraMAX Pd’s new enhanced delivery system, combined with its confirmed efficacy and good tolerability, make it the ideal choice for iron deficient patients who cannot tolerate ferrous salt-based oral iron alternatives.

Canadian healthcare providers and patients can confidently rely on the new formulation to provide the same benefits that have made FeraMAX the #1 recommended iron supplement by Canadian Pharmacists and Physicians for five consecutive years, including 2020 (Pharmacy Practice+ and Profession Santé 2020 / The Medical Post and Profession Santé 2020 – Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations).

FeraMAX Pd is Vegan Certified and is recognized by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital, and international business units.

