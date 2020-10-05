Intercontinental Exchange Reports September and Third Quarter Statistics

“For two decades now, our core focus at ICE has been giving actionable information to our customers, connecting them to highly liquid digital markets, delivering efficiencies and a reliable, resilient settlement process,” said Ben Jackson, President of Intercontinental Exchange. “As our customers continue navigating a challenging year, we’re working closely with them to ensure they have the tools they need to access prices, execute trading strategies and efficiently manage their risk.”

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listings services, today reported September and third quarter 2020 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

September and 3Q20 Highlights include:

Energy open interest (OI) up 10% y/y Other crude & refined products OI up 4% y/y Heating oil OI up 51% y/y; 3Q20 average daily volume (ADV) up 184% y/y Record RBOB gasoline ADV up 261% y/y in 3Q20 North American natural gas OI up 18% y/y; 3Q’20 ADV up 9% Henry Hub OI up 36% y/y; 3Q20 ADV up 21% y/y European natural gas OI up 37% y/y; 3Q20 ADV up 5% Record European Gas futures OI of 2.3M lots reached on September 29, 2020 including record TTF futures OI of 1.7M lots. TTF OI up 55% y/y; 3Q20 ADV up 17% Emissions / Environmentals OI up 6% y/y; 3Q20 ADV up 7%

Coffee OI up 12% y/y; ADV up 32% y/y in September and 8% in 3Q20

MSCI equity indices OI up 5% y/y

NYSE cash equities ADV up 25% y/y

NYSE equity options ADV up 86% y/y

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key information Documents (KIDS)”.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005151/en/