Iconic Tammany Hall is Reborn for the 21st Century

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company with operations and assets in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, and Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) today announced the unveiling of the newly redeveloped Tammany Hall as 44 Union Square in New York City. The completely upgraded landmarks-approved property is now a Class A commercial building with a restored historic street facade and a three-story glass and steel dome addition, offering up to 73,095 square feet that could be used as all office space or divided between office and retail. NKF’s President of New York Tri-State David Falk, Vice Chairman Peter Shimkin and Director Jonathan Franzel are overseeing the office leasing while Vice Chairman Jeffrey Roseman is managing the retail leasing on behalf of ownership.

44 Union Square, exterior picture of building showcasing the building in the heart of Union Square. (Photo: Business Wire)

Margaret Cotter, Executive Vice President - Real Estate Management and Development-NYC for Reading International, Inc. said, “We are thrilled to unveil the historic 44 Union Square and believe it is a perfect jewel box and a unique addition to the dynamic Union Square neighborhood of New York City. 44 Union Square is an identifiable and brandable space, built to state-of-the-art standards, and offers tenants, employees and customers a location surrounded by boundless and creative amenities.”

Following the approval of New York City’s Landmark Preservation Commission, Reading International, through its affiliate, Reading Tammany Owner, LLC, developed this property to celebrate its historic significance while giving it new life as a spectacular modern office and retail building with new infrastructure and mechanical systems. Reading commissioned renowned architects BKSK to create an entirely new superstructure.

“The new 44 Union Square offers an amazing opportunity for today’s office user looking to make an impression in a modern and redesigned landmark asset,” said David Falk of NKF. “In addition to the soaring views from inside the iconic dome, the property is also self-contained with a dedicated lobby and private elevators that offer safe and secured access for tenants.”