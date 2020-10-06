 

Brunswick Corporation names Brent Dahl Vice President – Investor Relations & Al Marchetti Senior Director, Special Finance Projects & Finance Modernization

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced today that it has named Brent Dahl Vice President, Investor Relations, replacing Al Marchetti who has been appointed to the newly created role of Senior Director, Special Finance Projects & Finance Modernization.   This new strategic position at Brunswick will partner with the corporate and divisional finance functions to drive financial process improvements and efficiencies enterprise wide.

Dahl joined Brunswick in 2002 and has advanced through multiple financial leadership positions, including Assistant Controller of Brunswick and Controller of the Company’s former Bowling & Billiards division. Most recently he served as Vice President, Internal Audit.

“Brent has done a fantastic job leading our Internal Audit team and has excelled in various financial leadership roles within Brunswick over the past 18 years,” said Ryan Gwillim, Brunswick Chief Financial Officer. “His depth of knowledge across all areas of our company and his comprehensive finance experience will be of great value as he continues working with investors and advancing our IR strategy.”

Marchetti joined the Company in 2006 as Director and Controller of Life Fitness.  In July 2015, he moved to Brunswick’s finance team as Assistant Corporate Controller before he was promoted to Senior Director – Investor Relations.

“Since transitioning to CFO, I have worked closely with the Brunswick Finance Team to identify areas where we can streamline and advance our financial processes by introducing new software and analytics tools,” said Gwillim. “Al understands our financial processes in detail, and I’m thrilled that that he has accepted this role that will modernize our capabilities.”

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com. 

