 

IAA Awarded Patent for Automation of Tower Dispatch Process

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announced it has been awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for an “AUTOMATIC DISPATCH SYSTEM FOR TOW SERVICE PROVIDERS.” The patent, which was filed for in May 2020 and which was approved in August 2020, contains 19 claims that protect and recognize the valuable innovations developed by IAA for an enterprise server that provides an automated and efficient tow dispatch service.

U.S. Patent Number 10,796,583 describes a method for dispatching work assignments to tow service providers. It also describes a system for optimizing the assignment of a pool of tow request stocks to available tow service providers. In particular, fulfillment requirements of the tow request stocks are analyzed and matched to suitable tow service providers. In addition to the current patent, IAA has other patent applications pending that cover further innovations.

“Automating the towing and dispatch cycle of salvage vehicles has streamlined the entire vehicle recovery process, allowing IAA to transport vehicle assets with greater speed and efficiency than ever before,” said Brett Wallin, IAA Senior Director of Transportation & Logistics. “The patent award for dispatch automation is a testament to IAA’s technical capabilities to meet clients’ ever-changing needs.”

Automated Dispatch makes available tow jobs accessible to the largest potential pool of towing service providers by assigning vehicle retrieval relative to the geo-location of the device requesting the work. Drivers may locate vehicles, check in and complete the entire transport process, including pick-up and drop-off at accessible facilities or holding yards, via the app. Dispatch automation allows towing service providers to optimize their vehicle loads and gives transparency of vehicle location and status to IAA seller clients.

The patent awarded to IAA, Inc. names inventors Brett Wallin, Sr. Director of Transportation Logistics; Anthony Roth, Director of Field Operations for Product Management; Christopher Poulos, Senior Manager for Product; and Mradul Modi, IT Team Lead.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 talented employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a rapidly growing global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

