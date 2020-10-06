 

RAK Petroleum plc Changes in Share Capital

United Kingdom, 6 October 2020

RAK Petroleum plc, the Oslo-listed oil and gas investment company, announced that, as the result of a shareholder's request to release the restrictions on its Restricted Class A Shares, 36,000 Restricted Class A Shares have been re-designated as Class A Shares and 36,000 Class B Shares, representing 72,000 votes, have been transferred to the Company and cancelled.

Following these actions having become effective today, the share capital of the Company consists of 194,484,040 Class A Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.01, 117,647,332 Restricted Class A Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.01, 117,647,332 Class B Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.0000001, 87,488,693 Class C Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.0000001 and 50,000 redeemable shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 1.00, resulting in 547,426,036 total votes.

For further queries, please contact:
Kevin Toner
Managing Director
RAK Petroleum plc
Email: kevin.toner@rakpetroleum.uk

About RAK Petroleum plc

RAK Petroleum plc is an Oslo Stock Exchange listed oil and gas investment company established under the laws of England and Wales as a public limited company. Its principal holdings are 44.94 percent of DNO ASA and 33.33 percent of Foxtrot International LDC held through Mondoil Enterprises, LLC.  DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea.  Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, DNO holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen. Foxtrot International LDC is a privately-held company active in West Africa whose principal asset is a 27.27 percent interest in and operatorship of Block CI-27 offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


