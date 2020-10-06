United Kingdom, 6 October 2020

RAK Petroleum plc, the Oslo-listed oil and gas investment company, announced that, as the result of a shareholder's request to release the restrictions on its Restricted Class A Shares, 36,000 Restricted Class A Shares have been re-designated as Class A Shares and 36,000 Class B Shares, representing 72,000 votes, have been transferred to the Company and cancelled.

Following these actions having become effective today, the share capital of the Company consists of 194,484,040 Class A Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.01, 117,647,332 Restricted Class A Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.01, 117,647,332 Class B Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.0000001, 87,488,693 Class C Shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 0.0000001 and 50,000 redeemable shares, each with a nominal value of GBP 1.00, resulting in 547,426,036 total votes.