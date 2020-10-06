 

Medical Marijuana, Inc. Investment Company AXIM Biotechnologies Files Patent for World’s First Face Mask Designed to Capture SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its investment company AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech” or “AXIM”) has filed a provisional patent for the first-ever face mask that captures and deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for face masks has grown exponentially and is expected to reach $21.2 billion by 2026 as the scientific data continues to support their ability to lessen risk of infection. AXIM’s face mask has a place in almost every setting and could be revolutionary in helping the world achieve its goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 both in healthcare and everyday circumstances,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “We are proud to support an investment company innovating such creative and necessary solutions as we all fight this pandemic together.”

Most commercially available masks are unable to efficiently filter the tiny aerosols that contain the virus. Viruses that are attached to the filtering materials can penetrate through a moist mask and, thus, increase the risk of infection. Noting this major issue, AXIM designed its novel face mask to provide enhanced protection from infection by capturing viruses in the face mask filter layer before they reach or after they exit the user's respiratory system.

To accomplish the goal of capturing SARS-CoV-2 on the face mask, AXIM utilizes a proprietary set of reagents that are permanently embedded into the mask filter and capture the virus instantaneously on contact. AXIM’s initial laboratory testing has demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein tightly binds to the capture reagents finely interspersed throughout its face mask fibers, therefore significantly increasing the mask’s ability to effectively capture the virus when compared to commercially available masks.

“SARS-CoV-2 viruses are significantly smaller than the fibers within commercially available masks and so, inevitably, at least some end up passing through the mask. By coating the filtration layers of our face masks with our proprietary reagents, which SARS-CoV-2 binds to, we can ‘capture’ the virus in the masks to provide enhanced protection and lower the rate of COVID-19 infection,” said AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II.

