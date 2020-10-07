Ingevity names Erik Ripple as chief growth and innovation officer

“Consistent with our new direction toward ‘Ingevity 2.0,’ we are creating a team and a leadership position focused solely on driving growth opportunities,” said John Fortson, president and CEO of Ingevity. “Erik will be tasked with building a function that leverages our ‘innovation heritage,’ and identifies and captures opportunities to grow our top line and further our place as a top-quartile specialty chemical company. Erik’s experience in strategic business development, innovation, leadership and ‘outside the box thinking’ make him ideally suited for this new role.”

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it has named Erik Ripple as the company’s chief growth and innovation officer and as such will join the company’s leadership team, effective October 1. Ripple had previously served as president, Asia / Pacific for Ingevity, and will continue to hold those responsibilities on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is named.

Ripple joined Ingevity in April 2010 as director, corporate development leading strategic acquisition initiatives. He was promoted to business director, global automotive in January 2013 and four years later promoted to vice president, Performance Materials in March 2017. He was named to his current role in July 2018. Prior to joining Ingevity, Ripple spent 18 years with Eastman Chemical Company, rising through positions of increasing responsibility including business and regional leadership roles. His two most recent assignments at Eastman were as corporate development manager from 2005 to 2008 and as innovation leader from 2008 to 2010. Ripple holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words “will,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “expects,” “outlook,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; and the impact of COVID-19. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects of general economic and financial conditions; risks related to international sales and operations; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

