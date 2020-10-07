 

Savosolar will start to publish business reviews for the first and the third quarter

Savosolar Plc
Company Announcement            7 October 2020 at 12.15 p.m. (CEST)

Savosolar will start to publish business reviews for the first and the third quarter

From now on, Savosolar will publish business reviews for the periods of January – March and January – September in addition to the half year report and financial statement release. The company will publish the first business review including key financial information for the period of January - September 2020 on October 26, 2020.

The company’s financial calendar for the year 2021 will be published on October 23, 2020 on the company’s website.

About Savosolar

Savosolar with its highly efficient collectors and large-scale solar thermal systems has taken solar thermal technology to the next level. The company’s collectors are equipped with the patented nano-coated direct flow absorbers, and with this leading technology, Savosolar helps its customers to produce competitive clean energy. Savosolar’s vision is to be the first-choice supplier to high performance solar installations on a global scale. Focus is on large-scale applications like district heating, industrial process heating and real estate systems – market segments with a big potential for rapid growth. The company primarily delivers complete systems from design to installation, using the best local partners. Savosolar is known as the most innovative company in the business and aims to stay as such. The company has sold and delivered its products to almost 20 countries on four continents. Savosolar’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with the ticker SAVOS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland with the ticker SAVOH. www.savosolar.com.

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, phone: +46 8-505 65 172.


