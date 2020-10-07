Savosolar will start to publish business reviews for the first and the third quarter

From now on, Savosolar will publish business reviews for the periods of January – March and January – September in addition to the half year report and financial statement release. The company will publish the first business review including key financial information for the period of January - September 2020 on October 26, 2020.

The company’s financial calendar for the year 2021 will be published on October 23, 2020 on the company’s website.

