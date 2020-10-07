 

Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive COVID-19 Testing Supply Agreement with MOTO+PARA’s National Mobile CLIA Lab Partner Integrated Health

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 13:00  |  74   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, TAMPA, FL, BATON ROUGE, LA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive supply agreement with U.S. national mobile CLIA laboratory company Integrated Health LLC operating MOTOPARA Foundation’s mobile biosafety level 3-built laboratories (the “Mobile Labs”) developed to address the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile Labs are initially capable of running 1,000 PCR tests per 8-hour shift and can scale to 3,000 PCR tests per 8-hour shift upon proper process implementation, and capable of processing Rapid Antigen Tests and Rapid Antibody Tests as screening tools as part of overall testing protocols designed to improve testing capacity and reduce positivity rates. MOTO+PARA expects to be able to scale production by end of Q4 2020.

“We have been working with Todos Medical for several months and believe they’ve put together the most comprehensive set of testing solutions that our organization needs to effectively execute our Mobile Labs strategy,” said Eric Canonico, CEO of MOTOPARA Foundation. “We are preparing to meet the significant need for mobile testing solutions nationwide so that we can open American communities safely. Integrated Health has been tremendously innovative and has provided us with a compliant U.S. national mobile CLIA laboratory certificate to accomplish testing in our BSL-3 built environment, which gives us the latitude necessary to follow the science as testing for COVID-19 evolves in the months ahead. Our solution sets us apart from other mobile testing protocols because we provide a closed-loop solution that establishes a secured chain-of custody from collection to results for rapid COVID-19 testing onsite at scale as well as tests for other respiratory illnesses. This Mobile Labs network will add a key tool in our battle with COVID-19 heading into the fall and winter months.”

MOTOPARA Foundation is a non-profit organization managing well-trained retired service veterans from all branches of the military encompassing site operations, physicians, paramedics, and nurses in coordination to provide disaster relief solutions. MOTO+PARA has designed its Mobile Testing and Lab Solution to provide comprehensive services for large scale screening and surveillance, diagnostic triage and confirmatory PCR testing to provide a complete risk assessment that supplies better information to decision makers for threat assessment and possible courses of action. Integrated Health is guiding the first Mobile Lab through CLIA laboratory validation, providing leadership and direction for laboratory policy and practice adherence. MOTO+PARA owns and operates the Mobile Labs, vehicles, vessels, and aircraft, as well as technical staff, healthcare staff and logistics personnel required to administer secured testing and laboratory services.

Seite 1 von 5
Todos Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive Branding and Distribution Agreement with Melbourne Biotech for 96 and 384 Well RT-PCR Machines in the United States
25.09.20
Todos Medical Enters Into COVID-19 PCR Testing Implementation and Equipment Financing Partnership with AID Genomics
22.09.20
Todos Medical Expands Existing Contract for COVID-19 PCR Testing Equipment & Supplies with Wisconsin-based Laboratory to $47.5 Million
18.09.20
Todos Medical CEO Releases Letter to Shareholders
17.09.20
3CL Protease Inhibitor NLC-001 Added to COVID-19-focused Joint Venture Between Todos Medical and NLC Pharma
16.09.20
Todos Medical Expands Partnership with Care G.B. Plus for Proprietary TBIA Cancer Tests to Include Europe, Israel and Africa
11.09.20
Todos Medical Announces Commercial Launch of Todos Branded COVID-19 qPCR Test Kits in the United States