Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive COVID-19 Testing Supply Agreement with MOTO+PARA’s National Mobile CLIA Lab Partner Integrated Health

NEW YORK, NY, TAMPA, FL, BATON ROUGE, LA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive supply agreement with U.S. national mobile CLIA laboratory company Integrated Health LLC operating MOTOPARA Foundation’s mobile biosafety level 3-built laboratories (the “Mobile Labs”) developed to address the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile Labs are initially capable of running 1,000 PCR tests per 8-hour shift and can scale to 3,000 PCR tests per 8-hour shift upon proper process implementation, and capable of processing Rapid Antigen Tests and Rapid Antibody Tests as screening tools as part of overall testing protocols designed to improve testing capacity and reduce positivity rates. MOTO+PARA expects to be able to scale production by end of Q4 2020.



“We have been working with Todos Medical for several months and believe they’ve put together the most comprehensive set of testing solutions that our organization needs to effectively execute our Mobile Labs strategy,” said Eric Canonico, CEO of MOTOPARA Foundation. “We are preparing to meet the significant need for mobile testing solutions nationwide so that we can open American communities safely. Integrated Health has been tremendously innovative and has provided us with a compliant U.S. national mobile CLIA laboratory certificate to accomplish testing in our BSL-3 built environment, which gives us the latitude necessary to follow the science as testing for COVID-19 evolves in the months ahead. Our solution sets us apart from other mobile testing protocols because we provide a closed-loop solution that establishes a secured chain-of custody from collection to results for rapid COVID-19 testing onsite at scale as well as tests for other respiratory illnesses. This Mobile Labs network will add a key tool in our battle with COVID-19 heading into the fall and winter months.”

MOTOPARA Foundation is a non-profit organization managing well-trained retired service veterans from all branches of the military encompassing site operations, physicians, paramedics, and nurses in coordination to provide disaster relief solutions. MOTO+PARA has designed its Mobile Testing and Lab Solution to provide comprehensive services for large scale screening and surveillance, diagnostic triage and confirmatory PCR testing to provide a complete risk assessment that supplies better information to decision makers for threat assessment and possible courses of action. Integrated Health is guiding the first Mobile Lab through CLIA laboratory validation, providing leadership and direction for laboratory policy and practice adherence. MOTO+PARA owns and operates the Mobile Labs, vehicles, vessels, and aircraft, as well as technical staff, healthcare staff and logistics personnel required to administer secured testing and laboratory services.