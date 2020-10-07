Forrester is one of the leading analyst firms in the market. For more than 35 years, Forrester’s research has given global consumer business and technology leaders a clear vision to see what is now and what is next.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced today that it was listed in Forrester’s Q3 2020 Tech Tide: Zero Trust Threat Prevention Report 1 .

Safe-T’s ZoneZero is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution which offers a transparent and simple deployment, providing an innovative and unique network-centric solution to implement micro-segmentation and ZTNA within corporate network VPNs, firewalls, and application services.

ZoneZero provides seamless integration across all legacy infrastructure and authentication services.

Understanding the need for ZTNA solutions that efficiently and completely address all remote access and micro-segmentation scenarios and requirements, Safe-T has created the first ever Perimeter Access Orchestration Platform, incorporating the following modules:

Logical micro-segmentation utilizing Safe-T’s reverse-access patent

The Safe-T Classic SDP implementation - a clientless ZTNA module

Integration with leading VPNs - adding ZTNA capabilities to existing VPNs

Support continuous authentication and upgrading 2FA to true MFA

Application access control for internal and external users

Continuous monitoring, enforcement, and reporting on user/application activities



“We are honored to be listed in the Forrester Tech Tide report. The listing validates the reason why leading organizations of all verticals (government, military, financial, healthcare, etc.) rely on Safe-T’s ZTNA solution to logically segment their networks and control access to their resources,” said Safe-T’s CEO, Shachar Daniel.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution provides Zero Trust protection for on-premises and cloud published services, supporting services such as HTTP/S, RDH5, RDP, SSH, legacy applications, WebDAV, etc. Using Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution, organizations can now provide complete zero trust access for remote employees, partners, applications, IOT devices and more, to company resources regardless of their location.

Safe-T’s solution provides simple deployment for both managed and unmanaged devices. In addition, the solution’s user behavior analysis module, provides unparalleled insight into user traffic, which allows it to detect bots and malicious insiders before they have the chance to cause damage.