 

Safe-T Listed in Leading Analyst Firm’s Q3 2020 Tech Tide Zero Trust Threat Prevention Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2020, 13:21  |  50   |   |   

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments, announced today that it was listed in Forrester’s Q3 2020 Tech Tide: Zero Trust Threat Prevention Report 1.

Forrester is one of the leading analyst firms in the market. For more than 35 years, Forrester’s research has given global consumer business and technology leaders a clear vision to see what is now and what is next.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero is a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution which offers a transparent and simple deployment, providing an innovative and unique network-centric solution to implement micro-segmentation and ZTNA within corporate network VPNs, firewalls, and application services.

ZoneZero provides seamless integration across all legacy infrastructure and authentication services.

Understanding the need for ZTNA solutions that efficiently and completely address all remote access and micro-segmentation scenarios and requirements, Safe-T has created the first ever Perimeter Access Orchestration Platform, incorporating the following modules:

  • Logical micro-segmentation utilizing Safe-T’s reverse-access patent
  • The Safe-T Classic SDP implementation - a clientless ZTNA module
  • Integration with leading VPNs - adding ZTNA capabilities to existing VPNs
  • Support continuous authentication and upgrading 2FA to true MFA
  • Application access control for internal and external users
  • Continuous monitoring, enforcement, and reporting on user/application activities

“We are honored to be listed in the Forrester Tech Tide report. The listing validates the reason why leading organizations of all verticals (government, military, financial, healthcare, etc.) rely on Safe-T’s ZTNA solution to logically segment their networks and control access to their resources,” said Safe-T’s CEO, Shachar Daniel.   

Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution provides Zero Trust protection for on-premises and cloud published services, supporting services such as HTTP/S, RDH5, RDP, SSH, legacy applications, WebDAV, etc. Using Safe-T’s ZoneZero solution, organizations can now provide complete zero trust access for remote employees, partners, applications, IOT devices and more,  to company resources regardless of their location.

Safe-T’s solution provides simple deployment for both managed and unmanaged devices. In addition, the solution’s user behavior analysis module, provides unparalleled insight into user traffic, which allows it to detect bots and malicious insiders before they have the chance to cause damage.

Seite 1 von 3
Safe-T Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
3D Systems Names Menno Ellis & Reji Puthenveetil Leaders of Vertical Solution Business Units
Centerra Gold Confirms Operations Continue at its Kumtor Mine
AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS ...
Fura Gems Shareholders Approve Going Private Transaction
Labrador Gold Announces $4.05 Million Investment Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to Accelerate ...
CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael ...
PyroGenesis Files Application to Uplist to TSX as a Technology Company
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Safe-T Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report