 

Aprea Therapeutics Receives OK from FDA to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Studies for Next-Generation Mutant p53 Reactivator, APR-548

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for APR-548 to treat TP53 mutant myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). APR-548 is a next-generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53 that is being developed for oral administration.

“The IND acceptance by FDA is an important milestone for APR-548 and Aprea’s development of next-generation reactivators of mutant p53,” said Christian S. Schade, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea Therapeutics. “We look forward to initiating the Phase 1 clinical trial of APR-548 in MDS and to expanding our leadership in the development of needed therapeutic options for patients with p53 mutated cancers.”

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. APR-548, a next-generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About p53, eprenetapopt and APR-548
The p53 tumor suppressor gene is the most frequently mutated gene in human cancer, occurring in approximately 50% of all human tumors. These mutations are often associated with resistance to anti-cancer drugs and poor overall survival, representing a major unmet medical need in the treatment of cancer.

