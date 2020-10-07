 

Six iCoreConnect Products Selected for the Missouri Dental Association Perks Dentist Business Ally Program

WINDERMERE, FL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT) announces the Missouri Dental Association’s (MDA) acceptance of six iCoreConnect SaaS products into the association’s Perks Dentist Business Ally Program: iCoreRx, iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle, iCoreIT, iCoreCodeGenius.

The MDA is a non-profit, professional organization with more than 2,000 members statewide, representing all areas of dentistry. “These six, interconnected products set up dental practices to increase operational speed, gather in-depth analytics for business growth and incorporate managed IT services specific to the dental industry,” explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott.

Members and consumers call on the Missouri Dental Association because they need help finding a resource for a specific situation. “We initially looked at iCoreRx for its integrated e-Prescribing functionality,” states MDA Treasurer Dr. Jon Copeland, DDS. “Once we understood the depth of services offered by iCoreConnect, we wanted to expand the offerings to make each of these resources accessible to our members.”

The MDA Perks Program Dentist Business Ally partnership includes:

-       iCoreRx: Electronic prescribing software

-       iCoreExchange: HIPAA-compliant email 

-       iCoreDental: Practice management system 

-       iCoreHuddle: Practice revenue optimizer

-       iCoreIT: Managed IT services

-       iCoreCodeGenius: Dental medical cross-coding 

iCoreConnect’s entire platform of enterprise software solutions are cloud-based, designed to solve specific business problems and drive revenue. iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently-engaged healthcare providers. 

iCoreConnect recognitions include:

- Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2019 by CIO Applications Magazine

- Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers 2018 by Enterprise Security Magazine

- Top 10 Dental Solutions 2018 by Healthcare Tech Outlook

- Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment responding to the market has resulted in agreements with the following organizations:

