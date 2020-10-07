 

ARHT Media Beams CEO and Head of Sustainability Integration from the Netherlands to Spain, as well as Online, to Present at their Sustainable Investing 2020 Symposium

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that in mid-September it captured the CEO and Head of Sustainability Integration of a Dutch investment bank and beamed him into a small in person VIP symposium in Spain and then also streamed his presentation online to a much larger audience – a hybrid in person and online event observing all COVID-19 safety protocols.

In Q4 2019 and early 2020 more than 30% of inbound enquiries had reducing carbon emissions as the main reason for contacting ARHT Media. With the current pandemic the health of employees and clients, as well as the planet, has received increased consideration. Organizations world-wide are looking to find the best way to communicate in a compelling and impactful manner while maintaining the health of all involved.

“We are seeing increased interest in these type of hybrid events – a HoloPresence presentation to a smaller, physically distanced, in person audience, combined with a much larger online audience,” said ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “and the flexibility of presenting remotely in full-form on either platform makes a huge difference in terms of impact when the audience can see your body language and not just a head shot.”

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage.

