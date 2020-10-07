 

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai Kinden to Advance the Clinical Development & Commercialization of Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Vaccine for Global Markets

  • Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad (www.bintai.com.my), an investment holding company headquartered in Malaysia will fund the U.S. Clinical Trials for the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19
  • NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology has received the upfront licensing fee of $2.625 million
  • Bintai obtains the exclusive license to distribute the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines
  • Bintai receives an option with first right of refusal for distribution in Australia and New Zealand
  • Bintai will provide 100% funding for U.S. clinical development, manufacturing and commercial registration of Ii-Key- SARS-CoV-2 prophylactic vaccine against COVID-19 in international markets
  • Price set at $3 per dose for governments and $4.50 on commercial sales
  • Potential $1 billion in GNBT revenues for vaccine sales in Southeast Asia

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO), a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) is pleased to announce the closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai Kinden Corporation of Malaysia for the development and commercialization of the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine. Under the terms of the Agreement, Bintai will have an exclusive license to distribute the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia (pop. 32.4 million), Vietnam (pop. 95.5 million), Indonesia, (pop. 69.4 million) and the Philippines (pop. 106.7 million). Additionally, Bintai has been given an option, with right of first refusal for distribution in Australia (pop. 25.5 million) and New Zealand (pop. 4.8 million) using its extensive connections to secure contracts in the region.

In exchange for the license and distribution exclusivity, Bintai has paid an up-front licensing fee of $2.625 million and has committed to funding 100% of the commercial development costs for the Ii-Key-CoV-2 vaccine including laboratory and pre-clinical work, GMP manufacturing in the U.S., U.S. and global Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III clinical trials, and all clinical and regulatory work required for approval in each of the licensed Australasian countries.

NGIO will earn $3 per dose on sales to governments and $4.50 on commercial sales. Targeting a population of nearly 300 million people, the potential revenues for NGIO exceed $1 billion.

