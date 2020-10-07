Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

Date Total number of shares Theoretical total number of voting rights1 Net total number of voting rights2 September 30, 2020 37,078,357 37,078,357 37,077,230

Investor Relations Contact

information-financiere@gtt.fr / + 33 1 30 23 20 87









1 Calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares stripped of voting rights (pursuant to article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers).

2 Excluding treasury shares





Attachment