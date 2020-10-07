Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Update on Process to Internalize Management Function

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) (“GPMT,” “Granite Point” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the previously announced internalization of the Company’s management function from its external manager, Pine River Capital Management L.P. (“Pine River” or the “Manager”). As previously disclosed, the Company and the Manager entered into a confidential arbitration process to determine any amounts payable by the Company to the Manager in consideration of the Manager’s agreement to terminate Granite Point’s management agreement and the Manager’s undertaking of other obligations in connection with the internalization.

Today, the arbitral panel issued the award setting the amount payable by the Company to the Manager at $44.5 million. The Company anticipates that it will promptly enter into a definitive agreement with the Manager in respect of the internalization, the form of which was previously negotiated with the Manager in connection with the arbitration process. The Company expects to complete the internalization during the fourth quarter of 2020, with the Company making the one-time cash payment of $44.5 million from funds on hand on the effective date of the internalization. An independent committee of Granite Point’s Board of Directors negotiated the internalization on behalf of the Company. Following the completion of the internalization, Granite Point will be well-positioned for continued growth and success as an internally-managed commercial real estate finance company.

Upon the completion of the internalization, the Company will continue to be managed by its strong senior management team, benefiting from their extensive industry expertise and relationships. The Company has entered into employment agreements with its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jack Taylor; Chief Investment Officer and Co-Head of Originations, Stephen Alpart; General Counsel, Michael Karber; Chief Development Officer and Co-Head of Originations, Peter Morral; Chief Operating Officer, Steven Plust and Chief Financial Officer, Marcin Urbaszek, which will become effective upon the completion of the internalization. In addition to the management team, Granite Point intends to retain personnel across a variety of functions supporting the Company's business, such as originations, underwriting and oversight of investments, legal, financial reporting, tax and treasury, who are currently employees of Pine River and to whom the Company intends to extend offers of employment.