 

Guidewire Software Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2020, 22:15  |  35   |   |   

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the platform Property & Casualty (“P&C”) insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $200 million of the Company’s common stock. Stock repurchases may be made at the Company’s discretion from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and sizes of any purchases will be based on market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchase program has no time limit, does not require the purchase of any minimum number or amount of shares, and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the Company’s capital allocation strategy of prioritizing investment to grow the business over the long term.

“We believe our shares represent an attractive investment opportunity, and the stock repurchase authorization provides us with the ability to return value to stockholders while preserving our strong balance sheet and flexibility to pursue organic and inorganic opportunities,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire Software.

As of July 31, 2020, Guidewire had $1.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and investments on the balance sheet.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire. ​

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding purchases by the Company of its common stock. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control, including changes in price and volume and the volatility of the Company’s common stock; adverse developments affecting prices and trading of exchange-traded securities, including securities quoted on the New York Stock Exchange; and unexpected or otherwise unplanned or alternative requirements with respect to the capital investments of the Company. The Company undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guidewire Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Square to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
 The Peck Company Holdings Expands into Rhode Island with $7.256 Million EPC Contract for a 5.3MW ...
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ...
Okta Announces New Okta Partner Connect Specializations For Hybrid IT and Customer Identity, ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:55 Uhr
British Columbia Automobile Association Selects Guidewire for Business Growth
14:00 Uhr
Guidewire to Host Virtual Analyst Day on October 13, 2020
06.10.20
INTERTEL Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integrations to Help Insurers Manage Injury Claims
06.10.20
Guidewire Software Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Non-Life Insurance Platforms, Europe, for Third Consecutive Year
06.10.20
Guidewire Software im Bereich Nichtlebensversicherer zum dritten Mal in Folge „Leader“ in Gartners Magic Quadrant für Europa
05.10.20
Encircle Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Improve Claim Cycle Times
02.10.20
Ethos Risk Services Investigations Add-On for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace
01.10.20
Guidewire Announces New RDP Exposure Signal to Assess Growing Cyber Threats
01.10.20
Northern Neck Insurance Company Implements Guidewire InsuranceNow
28.09.20
PLNAR Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration for Virtual Interior Inspections