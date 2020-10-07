 

BankUnited, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be made public in a news release on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 prior to the market opening.

A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh and Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak.

The earnings release will be available on the Investor Relations page under About Us on www.bankunited.com prior to the call. Due to recent demand for conference call services, participants are encouraged to listen to the call via a live Internet webcast at www.bankunited.com. The dial in telephone number for the call is (855) 798-3052 (domestic) or (234) 386-2812 (international). The name of the call is BankUnited, Inc. and the conference ID for the call is 1134069. A replay of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on October 28th through 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4th by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay is 1134069. An archived webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of www.bankunited.com.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $34.7 billion at June 30, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida and in the New York metropolitan area. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on Twitter @BankUnited.

