 

Element Announces Virginia Addicott Appointed to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest pure-play vehicle fleet manager in the world, today announced that Virginia Addicott has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Addicott brings a wealth of experience in transportation, shipping and logistics, as well as a proven track record as a digital transformation leader.

Ms. Addicott spent the majority of her professional career with FedEx, where she held a number of key leadership positions, most recently as President and CEO of FedEx Custom Critical. In this role, she led the adoption of new technologies, automation and sophisticated use of data to drive productivity and streamline processes, all while enhancing customer communication capabilities.

“Virginia brings tremendous global experience in the transportation sector, logistics and digital transformation,” Board Chairman David Denison said. “Her proven track record will be an invaluable asset to the board as Element positions itself for continued growth while delivering a consistent, superior client experience in an increasingly digital environment.”

Ms. Addicott currently serves as a member of the board of CDW where she was recruited for her operational and innovation experience. She is also Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee at CDW. Ms. Addicott is also a member of the Board of Trustees of Kent State University, and the Board of Directors of Akron Children’s Hospital. She has also been recognized as a champion of diversity and women in leadership by the National Diversity Council and most recently was recognized by Moves magazine with their 2019 Moves Power Women award.

“Element is a resilient global industry leader, and I look forward to helping steward the Company on behalf of shareholders and all stakeholders. This is an exciting time in the industry and I’m thrilled to be joining an agile and innovative organization that is squarely focused on client success,” Ms. Addicott said.

Virginia Addicott Biography

Virginia Addicott is an experienced board director and CEO with a focus on transportation, logistics, and digital transformation. Ms. Addicott spent most of her professional career with FedEx, and recently retired after over 30 years with the company. She last served as CEO of FedEx Custom Critical. She also served as the Executive Officer responsible for the healthcare segment for FedEx globally. Since 2016, Ms. Addicott has been a member of the board of CDW - a $16B multi-brand global technology solutions provider - where she was recruited for her operational and innovation experience. Ms. Addicott is also Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee at CDW. She is also currently a member of the Board of Trustees of Kent State University, and the Board of Directors of Akron Children’s Hospital.

