 

Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2020, 08:30  |  29   |   |   

LONDON, October 8, 2020 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020. The Company reported a third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $29.2 million, with revenue of $474.0 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $3.6 million, with revenue of $503.5 million, in the second quarter of 2020. The net profit attributable to shareholders for the first nine months was $12.9 million, with revenue of $1,474.5 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $15.2 million, with revenue of $1,536.2 million, for the first nine months of 2019.

Highlights for the third quarter, compared with the second quarter of 2020, were:

  • Net profit from continuing operations was $30.5 million in the third quarter with an EBITDA of $143.5 million, up from a net profit of $12.3 million and EBITDA of $123.1 million, mainly driven by healthy volumes, lower fuel prices in Stolt Tankers and Stolt Tank Containers and overall lower administrative and general expenses.
  • Stolt Tankers reported improved operating profit of $28.1 million, up from $20.0 million, as lower bunker costs and improved results from bunker hedging more than offset a reduction in revenue, which was mainly due to fewer operating days and lower freight rates driven by the lower bunker prices.
  • The Stolt Tankers Joint Service Sailed-in Time-Charter Index rose to 0.61 from 0.56.
  • Stolthaven Terminals reported operating profit of $22.7 million, up from $19.2 million. Underlying business performance improved slightly, while one-off losses in the second quarter  and gains in the third quarter added to the improvement in results.
  • Stolt Tank Containers reported operating profit of $17.5 million, up from $13.0 million, reflecting lower move-related expenses.
  • Stolt Sea Farm reported an operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass of
    $0.6 million compared with an operating loss of $5.0 million, as sales volumes of all species recovered significantly in the third quarter.     The prior quarter included impairments of
    $1.8 million.
  • Corporate and Other reported operating profit of $1.2 million, down from $2.7 million, mainly reflecting a higher profit-sharing accrual.

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, commented: “During the third quarter all of our divisions generated improved results in the face of continued challenges brought on by the Covid pandemic. While the global economic outlook remains uncertain, we are cautiously optimistic about the fourth quarter and beyond, based on the contract portfolio we have secured across our three logistics businesses.

Seite 1 von 2
Stolt-Nielsen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CRISPR Therapeutics Congratulates Co-Founder Emmanuelle Charpentier on Receiving the 2020 Nobel ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai ...
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
MedMira reports additional independent performance evaluation results of REVEALCOVID-19 Total ...
FenixOro Management To Host Live Webinar Thursday October 8th, 12: 00pm EDT
Scilex Holding Company, a Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Announces Continuous Sales Growth in ...
K92 Mining Announces Grant of Stock Options
Bio-Kunststoffe aus Holz: UPM beginnt mit dem Bau einer weltweit einzigartigen Bioraffinerie in Leuna
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Director Declaration
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the Third Quarter of 2020 Results