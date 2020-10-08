Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020

LONDON, October 8, 2020 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2020. The Company reported a third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $29.2 million, with revenue of $474.0 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $3.6 million, with revenue of $503.5 million, in the second quarter of 2020. The net profit attributable to shareholders for the first nine months was $12.9 million, with revenue of $1,474.5 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $15.2 million, with revenue of $1,536.2 million, for the first nine months of 2019.

Highlights for the third quarter, compared with the second quarter of 2020, were: