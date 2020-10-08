Validators Selects Medallia Insights Suite for Market Research

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Validators, an innovative market research firm in the Netherlands, has selected Medallia Insights Suite to fuel the company’s market research programs and help its customers understand consumer wants and needs.

Validators is a full service (neuro) research firm with a focus on enhancing the effects of communication to make brands grow. With a broad package of research tools and products they provide custom solutions to big Dutch and International clients.