Extendicare Announces Timing of 2020 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. (“Extendicare” or the “Company”) (TSX: EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2020. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on November 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on November 13, 2020, please dial 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the “Our Investors/Events & Presentations” section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on November 27, 2020. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-319-6413 followed by the passcode 5368#.