 

Expeditionary Team’s Infectious Disease Expertise Lands PAE Critical COVID-19 Response Award with Navajo Nation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was chosen by the Navajo Nation to serve as the joint logistics and medical integrator for the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 response, to apply proven turnkey solutions operating multiple Alternate Care Sites and deploying mobile testing teams. The award is valued at $50 million.

“Our recognized capabilities implementing results-focused COVID-19 response measures was critical for the Navajo Nation in choosing us to deliver integrated medical and logistics solutions vital to the health of Navajo citizens,” said PAE President and CEO John Heller. “Our Expeditionary Support and Stabilization Team is saving lives with their quick deployments and epidemic expertise as they respond to the needs of governments and organizations around the world.”

In conjunction with Navajo Nation virus response efforts, PAE will employ multiple approaches within a broad strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. PAE will provide comprehensive ACS facility services and medical staffing 24-hours-a-day at multiple locations, including the Chinle Community Center in Chinle, Arizona. To facilitate wider COVID-19 testing coverage, PAE will deploy mobile testing teams throughout the territory. Support also includes establishing facilities to anticipate future pandemic responses.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, PAE’s Expeditionary Support and Stabilization Team has rapidly enabled turnkey alternate care solutions to support customers’ response efforts to the pandemic. The team, with its wide scope of operational logistics capabilities, currently supports several ongoing health initiatives in North America, including mobilizing trained-and-ready test teams to conduct COVID-19 testing for the Southeastern Conference of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and standing up and operating a COVID-19 Alternate Care Site for the state of Georgia.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, strategy for and management of growth, needs for additional capital, risks related to government contracting generally, including failures to properly manage projects and subcontractors, susceptibility to claims, litigation and other disputes, and risks related to public health crises. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

