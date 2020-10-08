 

Twilio Welcomes Jeremiah Brazeau as Chief Technology Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Jeremiah Brazeau will join the company as its chief technology officer. As CTO, Brazeau will be responsible for leading Twilio’s technology strategy and roadmap. With this key hire, Twilio brings its technology architecture, platform, and data design, under one leader. Brazeau will report directly to Twilio chief product officer Chee Chew.

“Every day more and more customers are entrusting Twilio with their most valuable asset, their communications and relationships with customers,” said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio. “Jeremiah’s experience of technical leadership at large scale companies as well as startups gives him a skillset that will help us continue to grow and innovate in service of our customers. We are thrilled to welcome someone with Jeremiah’s track record to the Twilio leadership team.”

Prior to Twilio, Brazeau was a senior vice president and distinguished architect at Salesforce, where he led a team of engineers and software architects to deliver highly scalable and secure SaaS solutions.​ He was also a principal engineer at Amazon Robotics, where he pioneered the notion of robotics in the cloud. He brings to Twilio years of expertise in both embedded technology and the cloud with a strong ability to bridge gaps between different tech teams.

“Twilio’s mission to fuel the future of customer engagement is so important, especially now in the time of COVID-19 where people are disconnected physically,” said Brazeau. “I believe Twilio is well-positioned to drive connectivity between individuals, customers, and companies. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to drive and accelerate the technology roadmap that enables Twilio to continue to connect people -- a necessity for the world in these challenging times.”

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Twilio (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Omega Announces Pricing of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Twilio to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 26, 2020
30.09.20
Twilio Arms Businesses for the Great Digital Acceleration at SIGNAL 2020
30.09.20
Twilio Expands IoT Offering with Introduction of Microvisor IoT Platform
21.09.20
Twilio to Hold Investor Day at Twilio SIGNAL 2020
16.09.20
Announcing A Conversation with President Barack Obama at Twilio SIGNAL 2020
16.09.20
3 Aktien die man jetzt, wo sie wieder billig sind, kaufen kann
15.09.20
Twilio Welcomes Lybra Clemons as First Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer
09.09.20
Twilio Welcomes Deloitte Digital as a Premier Global Systems Integrator Focused on Elevating Human Experience and Accelerating Digital Transformation