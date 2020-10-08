Twilio Welcomes Jeremiah Brazeau as Chief Technology Officer

“Every day more and more customers are entrusting Twilio with their most valuable asset, their communications and relationships with customers,” said Chee Chew, chief product officer at Twilio. “Jeremiah’s experience of technical leadership at large scale companies as well as startups gives him a skillset that will help us continue to grow and innovate in service of our customers. We are thrilled to welcome someone with Jeremiah’s track record to the Twilio leadership team.”

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today announced that Jeremiah Brazeau will join the company as its chief technology officer. As CTO, Brazeau will be responsible for leading Twilio’s technology strategy and roadmap. With this key hire, Twilio brings its technology architecture, platform, and data design, under one leader. Brazeau will report directly to Twilio chief product officer Chee Chew.

Prior to Twilio, Brazeau was a senior vice president and distinguished architect at Salesforce, where he led a team of engineers and software architects to deliver highly scalable and secure SaaS solutions.​ He was also a principal engineer at Amazon Robotics, where he pioneered the notion of robotics in the cloud. He brings to Twilio years of expertise in both embedded technology and the cloud with a strong ability to bridge gaps between different tech teams.

“Twilio’s mission to fuel the future of customer engagement is so important, especially now in the time of COVID-19 where people are disconnected physically,” said Brazeau. “I believe Twilio is well-positioned to drive connectivity between individuals, customers, and companies. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to drive and accelerate the technology roadmap that enables Twilio to continue to connect people -- a necessity for the world in these challenging times.”

About Twilio

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer’s toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

