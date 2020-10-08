American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its third-quarter 2020 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 a.m. CDT.



The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Nov. 22.