Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on October 28, 2020

PHOENIX, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 2:00 pm PDT (5:00 pm EDT) to discuss the results for the third quarter.



A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.



The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers: