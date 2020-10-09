 

Bombardier unveils next-generation MOVIA metro design for Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit Lines

  • MOVIA metro trains will increase rail performance and sustainability on two of Singapore’s longest MRT lines
  • With a sleek design inspired by the pulse of the city, the new metro cars advanced technologies will benefit commuters across Singapore

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation unveiled the next-generation design of its BOMBARDIER MOVIA metros for two of Singapore’s longest Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Lines. Inspired by the city’s vibrant charm, the red and green pulse lines running along the exterior carbody provide a contemporary visual emphasis for passenger entry points, while the vehicles integrate the world’s most advanced mobility technologies to boost Singapore’s public transportation. The new 106 six-car MOVIA metro trains for the high-capacity North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) running at 102 km in length and serving 59 stations, will connect commuters all across Singapore.

“Together with LTA, Bombardier is pleased to showcase our design for the NSEWL trains. For the last seven years, the performance of our proven MOVIA metros has been moving millions of passengers on the Downtown Line making their daily commute greener, quieter and safer than ever before,” said Jayaram Naidu, President of Southeast Asia, Bombardier Transportation. He added, “We are looking to further collaborate with LTA to introduce our globally game-changing metro trains to help enhance the travel experience, reduce energy consumption and improve rail reliability in Singapore. With 636 metro cars ordered for this project, this will bring the number of MOVIA vehicles in Singapore to 912, making it one of Bombardier’s largest metro fleets in the world.”

The proven MOVIA metro vehicle integrates high-performing mobility solutions including the BOMBARDIER FLEXX metro bogies and BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion system to reduce maintenance costs and increase energy efficiencies, meeting the highest environmental standards. Its innovative Train Control Monitoring System (TCMS) technology, as well as its predictive and condition-based monitoring features will enhance the fleet operation efficiency by providing extensive diagnostics of the trains and optimize track maintenance by analyzing track conditions.

