 

Proximus selects Ericsson for 5G Core in Belgium

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 08:16  |  36   |   |   

- New milestone in the collaboration between Ericsson and Proximus in Belgium, including 5G Core implementation and 4G Core modernization 

- Ericsson trusted to provide the core element of the mobile network, a central and security-relevant component

-Efficient total cost of ownership and smooth migration to 5G made possible with Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core, combining multiple functions into a common, cloud-native platform

KISTA, Sweden, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To build its 5G network, Proximus has chosen Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to implement a new 5G Core network on the Belgian operator's cloud infrastructure. The cloud-native solution is based on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core, which will also be used for the renewal of the 4G network.

Geert Standaert, Chief Network Business Unit of Proximus says: "The decision to collaborate with Ericsson is an important step in the execution of our network strategy. Proximus is committed to building the best gigabit network for Belgium, and the renewal of our mobile network equipment is a key element in this strategy for the coming years. Together with Ericsson, we will work hard to build a best-in-class, energy-efficient, and future-proof mobile network for the benefit of the entire country."

5G is the key to empowering new services and use cases for consumers, enterprises, and society at large. With unprecedented speed and flexibility, 5G carries more data with greater responsiveness and reliability than ever before. Proximus is utilizing Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution, which is fully designed for cloud deployment and consists of Cloud Packet Core, Cloud UDM and Policy and Signaling Controller products. By combining Evolved Packet Core and 5G Core network functions into a common cloud-native platform, Proximus will enjoy both efficient total cost of ownership and a smooth transition to 5G.

For both companies, this will be the first large scale collaboration in Belgium.

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, says: "The core is a crucial part of any network. With decades of experience and live 5G networks all over the world, Proximus has chosen Ericsson to deliver reliable, sustainable and secure connectivity. Our cloud-native solutions mean an efficient transition to a future-proof network, and with our leading 5G portfolio, we are ready to support the market leaders in Belgium to deliver 5G. 5G will be critical national infrastructure in realizing Belgium's digital future, boosting investment in the country and driving the digital economy."

Ericsson currently has 111 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique operators globally, including 65 live networks.

