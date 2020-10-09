---------------------------------------------------------------------------

GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020

Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q3 2020 as a function of GN Audio performing significantly better than projected during Q3 2020;

DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Other Revenue 1,318 2,420

Organic revenue growth -11% 71%

EBITA 169 550* -39

EBITA margin 12.8% 22.7%*

* Before gain from legal settlements and litigation of DKK 114 million. The EBITA will be DKK 664 million, and the margin will be 27.4%, including the gain.



Update on financial guidance for 2020

Based on the preliminary Q3 numbers, GN Audio upgrades the financial guidance for 2020, all other parameters are unchanged.

For full year 2020, GN Audio upgrades the guidance communicated on August 19, 2020 from an organic revenue growth of more than 25% to more than 35%. The EBITA margin is upgraded from more than 20% to more than 21%. The EBITA margin expectation for GN Audio is before any extraordinary items related to legal settlements and litigation.



For full year 2020, GN Hearing expects an organic revenue growth to be better than -30%, and an EBITA margin of better than 0%. No change to guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.



For full year 2020, EBITA in "Other" is expected to be around DKK -180 million. No change to guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.

Based on the updated expectations for GN Audio, GN Store Nord expects to deliver a positive EPS for full year 2020. This EPS expectation is before any extraordinary items related to legal settlements and litigation. No change to guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 situation - which impacts the company in many different ways - it must be stressed that the basic assumptions behind the guidance remain significantly more uncertain than normal.



COVID-19 risks

On August 19, 2020, GN updated the financial guidance for 2020. The above upgraded guidance comes with great uncertainty due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.