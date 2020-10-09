Consolidated Communications Joins the National Cybersecurity Alliance in Raising Awareness During Cybersecurity Month

“At Consolidated, we have a team of experienced professionals working to keep our networks safe each day,” said Aaron Reason, director of network security for Consolidated Communications. “But even with all our safety protocols, every user is just two network jumps from danger. Everyone has a crucial role in keeping their information safe, from learning to recognize a phishing email, to strengthening passwords and using two-factor authentication everywhere it’s available.”

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider, is joining the National Cybersecurity Alliance in a month-long effort to help consumers and businesses avoid online scams, phishing, ransomware and more. Each October, the National Cybersecurity Council teams up with members of the technology community to raise people’s awareness off good online safety practices. This year especially, as our online lives have taken on even greater importance in staying connected to our work, school, and communities, Consolidated reminds consumers and businesses to stay vigilant. Consolidated Communications has accessible educational materials , easy-to-implement tips and additional resources available on consolidated.com / staysafeonline to help protect everything people connect. Consolidated also offers cybersecurity assessments and webinars for businesses.

While many companies have made great strides toward better security practices, no one is immune from risk. Robust practices and policies certainly help, but a 2020 State of Privacy and Security Awareness Report found that many employees are misinformed about risks, and fail to recognize their personal responsibility in cybersecurity. For example, 43 percent of surveyed employees were not aware that clicking a link or opening an attachment in a suspicious email is likely to lead to a malware infection.

“The number one cybersecurity risk is people,” Reason added. “The best security system in the world is only as strong as the weakest link. For most organizations, that weak link is one person clicking on something they shouldn’t have. In network security, we see it all the time, most ransomware or unauthorized access can be traced to a phishing email.”



“Within days of coronavirus lockdowns, we saw network traffic go up, and we also saw scammers’ efforts skyrocket,” said Tom White, chief technology officer at Consolidated Communications. “We have robust, rigorous security practices and standards in place, along with comprehensive controls to identify and help protect our customers against security threats. While Consolidated Communications is diligent in securing the information of our customers, we are also committed to educating consumers and businesses on how to protect themselves.”

Consolidated Communications has robust security offerings that can help businesses address security concerns and safeguard private customer data, including the Company’s Cloud Secure, On-site Secure and DDoS Mitigation solutions, all backed by Consolidated’s experienced managed security teams.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Held every October, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online.

