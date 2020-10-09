 

Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Befesa S.A.
Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.10.2020
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

9 October 2020

Notifications as of 6 October 2020 and 7 October 2020

1. Details of the
Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,
Boulevard
Grande-Duchesse
Charlotte L-1330
Luxembourg Grand Duchy
of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification: An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligation: Norges
Bank, Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.):
5. Date on which the
threshold was crossed
or reached: 6 October
2020
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to
the notification
obligation (Art. 8 and
9 of the Transparency
Law):
% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A)
Resulting situation on 5.00% 0.00% 5.01% 34,066,705 the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous 4.98% 0.00% 4.99% notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified details of the
resulting situation on the date
on which the threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to
shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights
Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparency cy Law) Transparency Law) Law) ISIN LU1704650164 1,706,726 5.00% SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,706,726 5.00% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date

