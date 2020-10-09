 

SuperSonic Imagine – Availability of the information relating to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible), which specializes in ultrasound medical imaging, hereby informs shareholders of the availability of the preparatory documents related to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held in closed session (huis clos) on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Company's headquarters (510, rue René Descartes - 13857 Aix-en-Provence).

As a reminder (see press release dated September 23, 2020), in the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic and in accordance with the provisions of order n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 taken within the framework of the authorization granted by the emergency law to face the Covid-19 epidemic n° 2020-290 of March 23, 2020, whose application was extended until November 30, 2020 by decree n° 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of SuperSonic Imagine decided, at its meeting of September 22, 2020, that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of October 30, 2020 will exceptionally be held in closed session, without the shareholders being present (either physically or by telephone or audiovisual conference). The procedures for participation and organization of this Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting have been adapted accordingly.

The meeting notice being considered as a convening notice which includes the agenda, the full text of the draft resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors to the shareholders' vote, as well as the main terms and conditions for participating and voting at the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, was published in the official bulletin of legal annoucements (BALO) on September 23, 2020 (Bulletin No. 115 - Announcement 2004099). This meeting notice being considered as a convening notice is available on the SuperSonic Imagine website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr - Investors > Documentation > Shareholders Meeting).

The preparatory documents and information for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting are made available to SuperSonic Imagine's shareholders in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions (including Order N° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020).

These documents may be sent upon request by email to the following address: supersonicimagine@newcap.eu. The communication of any information or document will be validly made by e-mail provided that the shareholder indicates in his/her request the e-mail address to which it can be sent. Shareholders are therefore encouraged to provide their e-mail address when submitting any request.

All the preparatory documents for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are online on the SuperSonic Imagine website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr - Investors > Documentation > Shareholders' Meetings).

Given the context, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Ordinary General Meeting on SuperSonic Imagine website and/or to send any questions concerning the holding of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting to the following address: supersonicimagine@newcap.eu.

About SuperSonic Imagine
 SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With almost 2,800 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2019 financial year amounted to €26.4 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI). For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.

