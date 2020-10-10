Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on October 27, 2020

On Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, President and CEO Jenny Johnson, Executive Chairman Greg Johnson, and Executive Vice President and CFO Matthew Nicholls will lead a live teleconference at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions of a material nature. Access to the teleconference will be available via webcast at investors.franklinresources.com or by dialing (833) 350-1245 in the U.S. and Canada or (236) 712-2205 internationally. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. and Canada or (416) 621-4642 internationally using access code 2537202, after 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2020 through November 3, 2020, or via the webcast at investors.franklinresources.com. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review the Company’s recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to contact Investor Relations at (650) 312-4091 before the live teleconference for any clarifications or questions related to the earnings release or written commentary.