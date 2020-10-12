The sales of „Vilvi Group“ September 2020

Since September 15, 2020 AB Vilkyskiu Pienine Group begins operations under the Vilvi Group brand name uniting the whole group. Vilvi Group are the following businesses in the group – Vilkyškių Pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės Pieninė AB and Pieno Logistika AB.

The consolidated sales for September 2020 amounted to 10.80 million EUR – 9.1 % increase comparing to September 2019. The sales of the Group for period January – September 2020 amounted to 88.49 million EUR – 7.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.

