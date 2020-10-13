Genomic Vision Signs a Distribution Agreement for Covid-19 Rapid Diagnostic Tests With Toda Pharma

Through this distribution agreement, Genomic Vision intends to offer a complete solution to facilitate the diagnosis of the Covid-19, and thus fluidify the screening effort at the level of laboratories that are currently very much in demand. With 15 years of expertise in the field of medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics, Genomic Vision has carefully selected these tests developed by Toda Pharma for their performance and the information they provide:

GENOMIC VISION (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 – GV), a biotechnology company that develops diagnostic tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of changes in the genome, is pleased to announce the signature of a contract with Toda Pharma for the distribution of their Covid-19 rapid diagnostic orientation tests: Toda Coronadiag+ and Coronadiag AG. Toda Pharma is a French pharmaceutical company specialising in rapid diagnostic tests that markets a wide range of products for healthcare professionals.

the Coronadiag Ag test allows the antigenic detection of coronavirus from nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal samples, thus offering an alternative to the commonly used PCR test. The test proved to be effective 1-7 days after the onset of symptoms or after the suspected infection.

the Coronadiag+ test detects IgG and IgM immunoglobulins from blood and it proved to be effective 14-19 days after a suspected infection. Furthermore, it has been validated by the National Reference Centre (CNR), Institut Pasteur and the Frech Ministry of Solidarity and Health.

These two tests in kit form increase the probability of detecting individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2. Their use does not require any additional specific instrumentation and provides results in 15 minutes, thus considerably increasing the number of tests carried out.

Genomic Vision therefore chooses to distribute a complete, reliable and rapid solution to facilitate the screening of Covid-19, and is thus committed to the effective fight against this pandemic.

Thanks to its network of hospital partners and its expertise in in-vitro diagnostic devices, Genomic Vision has considerable assets to meet national and international demand and thus contribute to the wide distribution of these tests.

Aaron Bensimon, CSO and founder of Genomic Vision, explains: “In addition to our core business, which is based on the numerous applications offered by molecular combing technology, we are very proud to be contributing to the management of the current health crisis. Thanks to our strong network of hospital partners, we intend to accelerate the commercialization of Covid-19 rapid diagnostic orientation tests manufactured by Toda Pharma, a major French player in diagnostics.”