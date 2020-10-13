 

Itamar Medical Announces Third Quarter Preliminary Revenue Results and Reinstates Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 12:00  |  73   |   |   

Q3 Total Revenue Results of $10.7M to $11.0M, reflecting growth of 32%-36%

Q3 U.S. WatchPAT Revenue Results of $8.6M to $8.9M, reflecting growth of 51%-56%

Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance of $39.5M to $40.5M

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the diagnosis of sleep apnea and other respiratory sleep disorders, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue results for the third quarter 2020 and announced revenue guidance for the full year 2020.
        
Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenue

  • Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be $10.7 million to $11.0 million, an increase of 32% to 36% compared to $ 8.1 million in the same quarter in 2019
  • U.S. WatchPAT revenue for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be $8.6 million to $8.9 million, an increase of 51% to 56% compared to $5.7 million in the same quarter in 2019

“I am proud of the Itamar team for their hard work as we remain steadfast in our mission to support customers and the patients they serve. Importantly, the fundamentals of our business are strong, and we continue to invest in critical activities to expand awareness and accelerate growth with special focus on the cardiovascular and digital health sectors," said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. "I'm especially encouraged by the recognition our fully disposable Home Sleep Apnea Test is gaining, which substantially improves our long-term market expansion potential. It has become clear in this present healthcare environment that home-based testing is crucial to the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, which affects approximately 54 million patients in the US and 1 billion people worldwide.”

Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance
On April 13, 2020, Itamar Medical withdrew its full year 2020 revenue guidance due to the then prevailing global market environment and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Company is reinstating its full year 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $39.5 million to $40.5 million, reflecting growth of approximately 26% to 29% over full year 2019 revenue of $31.3 million and growth of 30% to 34%, excluding a one-time $1 million sale in 2019 to Kaiser Permanente.

Seite 1 von 4
Itamar Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Immunomedics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation of Trodelvy for Adult and Pediatric Glioblastoma
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Itamar Medical’s WatchPAT300 Home Sleep Apnea Testing Device Receives Approval in Japan
21.09.20
The German Sleep Society (DGSM) Recognizes PAT based Technology in its New Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders Guidelines, Further Benefitting Itamar Medical’s Approach to Sleep Apnea Diagnosis