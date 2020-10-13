Itamar Medical Announces Third Quarter Preliminary Revenue Results and Reinstates Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2020

Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance of $39.5M to $40.5M

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a leading medical device and digital health company focused on the diagnosis of sleep apnea and other respiratory sleep disorders, today reported preliminary unaudited revenue results for the third quarter 2020 and announced revenue guidance for the full year 2020.



Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenue

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be $10.7 million to $11.0 million, an increase of 32% to 36% compared to $ 8.1 million in the same quarter in 2019

U.S. WatchPAT revenue for the third quarter of 2020 is expected to be $8.6 million to $8.9 million, an increase of 51% to 56% compared to $5.7 million in the same quarter in 2019

“I am proud of the Itamar team for their hard work as we remain steadfast in our mission to support customers and the patients they serve. Importantly, the fundamentals of our business are strong, and we continue to invest in critical activities to expand awareness and accelerate growth with special focus on the cardiovascular and digital health sectors," said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. "I'm especially encouraged by the recognition our fully disposable Home Sleep Apnea Test is gaining, which substantially improves our long-term market expansion potential. It has become clear in this present healthcare environment that home-based testing is crucial to the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, which affects approximately 54 million patients in the US and 1 billion people worldwide.”

Full Year 2020 Revenue Guidance

On April 13, 2020, Itamar Medical withdrew its full year 2020 revenue guidance due to the then prevailing global market environment and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Company is reinstating its full year 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $39.5 million to $40.5 million, reflecting growth of approximately 26% to 29% over full year 2019 revenue of $31.3 million and growth of 30% to 34%, excluding a one-time $1 million sale in 2019 to Kaiser Permanente.