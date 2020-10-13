 

Sony Global Education and NetDragon’s Subsidiary, Huayu Education Jointly Launch “Smart Education Platform” to Enter Japanese Market

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (“NetDragon” or “the Company”, Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that NetDragon Huayu Education, the education subsidiary of NetDragon, and Sony Global Education, the education subsidiary of the world-renowned Sony Group, jointly announced the launch of “Smart Education Platform” (the “Platform”) in the Digital Silk Road Sub-forum of the third China Digital Summit held on 13 October 2020. The Platform will first launch in certain key prefectures in the Kanto region of Japan, in October 2020, to provide education information management and education big data services to domestic education institutions.

This is the first landing project following the signing of the “Cooperation Agreement on Japan Smart Education Platform” in September 2019, and it is expected to result in increased interaction and sharing of educational resources between China and Japan. In recent years, NetDragon has strategized to developing educational informatisation in Japan with the deployment of technologies in the areas of AI, internet and big data, to facilitate a rapid introduction of education informatisation solutions, which aims to provide quality education management tools, and to ensure smooth and proper daily schooling. Not only do these solutions solve the management issues of education information and resources, they also enhance education quality in the country.

The “Smart Education Platform”, jointly released with Sony Global Education, is developed and optimised based on the SaaS service platform of NetDragon. The Platform offers functions such as teaching, learning, practice, assessment, evaluation and recommendation in a “standardised + service-oriented + componentised” manner in order to create a comprehensive management service platform that matches the characteristics and requirements of Japan’s education system. The Platform provides unified source of data, unified set of interface specifications, centralised application management and other functions to facilitate the integration of various third-party resources. It, with the assistance of big data analysis, will enhance the process of digitalisation of school management and scientific decision-making. The Platform will further penetrate into other parts of Japan through the distribution channels of Sony Global Education and will be monetized through providing platform operating services and value-added contents and services.

