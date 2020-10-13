Roku to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5
Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results and key operating metrics on Thursday, November 5, following the close of market.
The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on November 5. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV models and Roku streaming players are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku audio products are available in the U.S. through direct retail sales. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.
Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005195/en/
