Roku to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it will release third quarter 2020 financial results and key operating metrics on Thursday, November 5, following the close of market.

The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on November 5. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode from the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Roku website following the call.