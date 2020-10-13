Virbac will change its governance at its shareholders' meeting on December 15

Virbac will amend its articles of association at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held in December to transform it into a company with a board of directors, the most common form of governance for French listed companies.



It is expected that the board of directors, whose appointment will be submitted to a vote of the shareholders, will appoint Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech as chairman of the board of directors and Sébastien Huron as Chief executive officer.