Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

“Transforming Hostess into one of the premier branded CPG companies in the industry, initially as CEO and recently as Chairman, has been very successful,” said Mr. Metropoulos. “Over the past two years, the management team has built a strong foundation and is positioned for continued industry leading revenue growth at industry leading margins, following the successful Voortman acquisition to build value. Hostess’ best years are ahead and I am very confident the Company will continue to thrive, as it continues to establish new platforms for incremental growth, both organic and through acquisitions.”

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (“Hostess” or “the Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of sweet baked goods and cookies including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today that Dean Metropoulos has notified the Company that he will resign from the Company’s Board of Directors at the end of 2020 in order to pursue other commitments. Current independent director Jerry Kaminski has been appointed Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank Dean for his vast contributions to Hostess,” said Andy Callahan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. “He has provided extraordinary leadership, both through taking the company public and continuing to offer keen business insight. When he fully transitions away from his board membership at the end of the year, he will leave an enviable legacy at Hostess, as he has played an essential role in helping us become the company we are today.”

The Board of Directors has appointed current independent director Jerry Kaminski as its new Chairman. Mr. Kaminski has served on Hostess’ Board of Directors since November 2016 and is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Land O’Lakes Inc., where he has served in various roles since 2012. Mr. Kaminski was chosen to step into the Chairman role because of his extensive global experience in the consumer packaged goods industry and the strong leadership he has demonstrated while serving on the board thus far.

Mr. Callahan continued, “Jerry’s contributions during his time on the board have been invaluable and I am confident that he is the right choice for the Chairman position. His unparalleled passion for the company will serve us well as we continue to drive growth momentum with the aim of increasing shareholder value over the long-term.”