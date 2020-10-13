Sandstorm Gold Royalties Provides Warrant Exercise Instructions

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND, TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide warrant exercise instructions for the Sandstorm warrants expiring on November 3, 2020 at 4:30 pm EST (the “Expiry Time”) having CUSIP 80013R164 (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Sandstorm (the “Common Shares”) at a price of US$4.00.

Individuals who wish to exercise the Warrants into Common Shares may do so by submitting the following materials, which must be received by the warrant agent prior to the Expiry Time:

the original warrant certificate;

a completed and executed Subscription Form (found on the back of the warrant certificate);

the exercise funds, in US Dollars, made payable to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in the form of a certified cheque, bank draft or money order;

any special or delivery instructions for the Common Shares on a cover letter.

The above materials must be sent to:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.

c/o Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Warrant Agent")

3rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3B9

Exercise Instructions – Warrants Held Electronically

Individuals holding the Warrants in electronic form must instruct their brokerage firm to inform CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (“CDS”) of their intention to exercise the Warrants. Upon receiving the exercise request and the payment for the exercise price, CDS will arrange for the Warrant exercise with the Warrant Agent.

In all cases, individuals should make arrangements sufficiently in advance of the expiry date in order to ensure the required materials are received by the warrant agent prior to the Expiry Time. Any Warrant with respect to which the required materials is not received by the Warrant Agent before the Expiry Time shall be deemed to have expired and become void and all rights with respect to such Warrants shall terminate and be cancelled. For additional details, refer to the warrant indenture between the Company and the Warrant Agent dated November 3, 2015, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.